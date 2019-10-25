New Reports Say Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Getting Married In Two Weeks In France!

The buzz surrounding Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage doesn't seem to die down. Just sometime back, a fake wedding card was doing the rounds. Earlier, when paparazzi quizzed Alia about her impending wedding to Ranbir, the actress just blushed and said, 'What do you want me to say?', which further fuelled speculations. Now, a new report by idiva.com says the wedding is pretty much on! However, FilmiBeat couldn't independently verify the credibility of the report.

The report says the wedding is likely to happen in France, anywhere between November 8 to 10. It's been reported that Chef Ritu Dalmia, who catered Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's extravagant Italian wedding, has been approached to cater this high-profile wedding as well. It's also been reported that Ranbir has been holding meetings with celebrity designer Sabyasachi. All in all, the speculations keep rising.

Meanwhile, coming to the work front, the lovebirds would be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, South star Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. The first of the trilogy has been slated for a Summer 2020 release. This would be the first time that the couple would be coming together for the silver screen.

Alia also has Sadak 2, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty whereas Ranbir will also be seen in Yash Raj Film's Shamshera co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He is also rumoured to have signed Luv Ranjan's next, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone, however, this hasn't been confirmed yet.

