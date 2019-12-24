    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      New Trouble For Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak!

      By Pti
      |

      A writer has approached the Bombay High Court against Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, claiming he originally penned an acid attack survivor's story on which the film is based. The petitioner, Rakesh Bharti, has sought that he should be given credit as one of the writers of the film.

      The suit filed by Bharti claimed that he had conceived an idea/script for a movie, tentatively titled 'Black Day', and got it registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) in February 2015.

      a-new-trouble-for-deepika-padukone-s-chhapaak

      Bharti said since then he has been working on the script and approaching several artists and producers, including Fox Star Studio, for narration. "However, the project could not commence due to unavoidable circumstances. The plaintiff had narrated the idea to Fox Star Studio, which is the production house for 'Chhapaak'," the plea said.

      Bharti's advocate Ashok Sarogi said the plaintiff later came to know that an identical film is being produced by the defendants (Fox Star Studio and others) and directed by Meghna Gulzar.

      Bharti submitted complaints to the producers but did not get any reply following which he approached the high court.

      In his plea, Bharti has sought that he be given credit as one of the writers of the movie Chhapaak and the film's release be stayed until due credit is given to him. He has also sought for an expert to be appointed to compare his script and that of Chhapaak.

      Sarogi said the plea will be heard by a vacation bench of the high court on December 27.

      Chhapaak, based on the life of acid atack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

      Read more about: deepika padukone chhapaak
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue