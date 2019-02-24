Newlyweds Neeti Mohan And Nihar Pandya’s Wedding Pictures Will Mesmerize You: INSIDE PICS

Inside Neeti Mohan & Nihar Pandya's Wedding

We finally got to see the inside wedding pictures from Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya's ceremonies when Neeti took to her social media to share the special moments with her fans. The couple had tried to keep their wedding celebrations a strictly private affair.

The Lovebirds Tied The Knot On Feb 15th

The wedding pictures posted by singer Neeti on her social media are truly dreamy. Dressed in color coordinated outfits, the couple looked absolutely beautiful together on their wedding day. Neeti and Nihar tied the knot on February 15th, in Hyderabad.

Neeti & Nihar Had Been Dating Each Other For A While

Neeti had earlier posted a single wedding picture on her Instagram and had captioned it, "With the blessings of family, friends and well wishers, we are blissfully married. Dad's health is getting better each day. The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support" (sic).

Their Reception Had To Be Postponed Due To Neeti's Father's Ill Health

Unfortunately, Neeti's father became seriously ill during the wedding celebrations and had to be hospitalized. So the couple's reception which was to be attended by many celebrities, has been postponed. Neeti's sister Mukti had confirmed to a daily and said, "Dad cannot take too much physical stress, so we had kept him in the hotel room. He was not to be seen at the mandap and people freaked out. We had called the doctors to the hotel room and they suggested that he should be shifted to the hospital."

This Is How Nihar Met Neeti

Talking about how he met Neeti, Nihar had shared on a TV show, "A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti was also associated with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... That's how our love story started."

Wish We Could See The Rest Of The Mohan Sisters In These Pics

Neeti and the rest of her three Mohan sisters, Mukti, Shakti and Kriti had earlier swept us away with gorgeous photos from Neeti's pre-wedding photo shoot, and had captioned it #NotWithoutMyMohans. Adorable, right?

Neeti Is A Playback Singer While Nihar Just Made His Bollywood Debut

Neeti has sung many popular Bollywood songs such as Ishq Wala Love from Student Of The Year, Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hain Jaan, Nainowale Ne from Padmaavat. Nihar made his Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi this year.