News18 Reel Movie Awards: Alia Bhatt Looks Gorgeous In A Red Saree; Shibani Dandekar Stuns The Crowd

Alia Looks Breathtaking In A Red Saree

Alia Bhatt is on a roll nowadays and she is reigning as a queen in Bollywood. Having won the Filmfare for Best Actor just a few days earlier, Alia made a breathtaking appearance at the News18 Reel Movie Awards on Tuesday night. She looked gorgeous in a sheer red saree accessorized with golden earrings, and her hair done up in a sleek bun.

Gully Boy Vijay Verma Poses With Alia Bhatt

Gully Boy actor Vijar Verma looked dapper at the News18 Reel Movie Awards and he struck a pose for the cameras with his co-actor Alia Bhatt. Vijay was wearing a white blazer teamed with a black shirt and black trousers.

Shibani Dandekar Stuns The Crowds

Shibani Dandekar stunned the crowds on the red carpet of the News18 Reel Movie Awards. She wore a satin mauve colored gown and looked fabulous in it.

Konkona Sen Sharma Makes An Elegant Appearance

Konkona Sen Sharma looked elegant in a black and golden saree at the News18 Reel Movie Awards on Tuesday night.

Boman Irani At The News18 Reel Movie Awards

Boman Irani, who recently started his own production company, graced the red carpet of the News18 Reel Movie Awards.

Aparshakti Khurana's Uber Cool Look

Aparshakti Kurana looked uber cool as he made an appearance at the News18 Reel Movie Awards. He wore a grey blazer with polka dots on it, and teamed it with a black shirt and black trousers. He sported a pair of grey sneakers to complete his look.

Pankaj Tripathi And His Wife Mridula Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula Tripathi posed for cameras at the News18 Reel Movie Awards. Pankaj looked smart in a black shirt teamed with grey trousers whereas his wife Mridula looked classy in a white saree.

Gajraj Rao Graces The Red Carpet

Gajraj Rao from the film Badhaai Ho attended the News18 Reel Movie Awards on Tuesday night. He was praised for his performance in the film.

Andhadhun Director Sriram Raghavan

Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan attended the News18 Reel Movie Awards. Andhadhun was a big commercial as well as critical success last year.