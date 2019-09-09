Nick Jonas Cried During The Shoot Of ‘The Sky Is Pink', Reveals Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra, during an interview at the EW and People's studio at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), said that during the shooting of the final scene of her upcoming movie, 'The Sky Is Pink', her singer-husband Nick Jonas could not help but cry on the sets as the scene was so touching.

The actor said that the shooting schedule for the movie got over four days before her wedding with Nick Jonas. She got married to the pop singer in December, and apparently, the singer visited the sets when the final scene was being shot.

The film, which will be about motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, is directed by Shonali Bose. It will be the love story of a couple who have a pulmonary fibrosis diagnosed daughter.

"I was filming 'The Sky Is Pink' till four days before my wedding and Nick was on set. We were doing prep for the wedding on set and my co-producers and Shonali, they were so accommodating," the actor said during the interview.

Bose, who recalled the incident stated, that the last scene they were shooting before their wedding made Nick emotional.

"We had told (Nick) to come at the end because we were doing some champagne and cake for them, but he came a little early and we were out in the dark and (Priyanka) was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying," Bose said.

'The Sky is Pink' is having its world premiere in TIFF and Priyanka, along with the team is currently attending the event.

Other than Priyanka, the movie also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The movie is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and it will be Priyanka's first Hindi project, which she is also producing, after her entry to Hollywood in 2016.