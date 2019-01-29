Nick Jonas Gifted 'Sparkling Diamond Rings' To Priyanka's Bridesmaids In Exchange For His 'Joote'!

Parineeti Chopra's Plan

Recently on Colors Infinity's show Vogue BFF, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she and her gang of girls had planned to extort thousands of dollars from 'dulha' Nick Jonas during the 'joote-chupai' ceremony.

Speaking about how Nick responded to them saying, 'Joote le lo, paise de do', Parineeti stated that he signalled his groomsmen to bring in a tray of sparkling diamond rings, one for each bridesmaid.

'He's the best', Parineeti further exclaimed on Neha Dhupia's show after making this revelation.

Earlier in an interview, the actress said, "I always wondered who Mimi didi (Priyanka) was going to marry. I always thought who that guy would be.

And when you meet Nick, it is kind of reassuring that she has found her one, the man who is right for her. He is funny, calm, normal, simple and he loves her. She adores him and they're very much in love. They look wonderful together. I don't think there could have been a better person for her."

"The other day, when she wasn't having a good day, I texted him saying just take care of her. He's so sweet and mature. Touchwood!," Parineeti had recalled in yet another interview.