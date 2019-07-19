Nick Jonas Writes A Mushy Birthday Post For Priyanka Chopra; Calls Her 'Whole Heart'
The gorgeous Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday. While the 'desi girl' was flooded with birthday wishes on social media from her fans and her colleagues from the industry, there was one particular post on Instagram which caught our attention the most.
And guess what, it was none other than Priyanka's hubby Nick Jonas who posted a series of pictures of the birthday girl and expressed his feelings for her in the most adorable way. Check out his posts here.
Nick Jonas' Cute Caption Is Winning Hearts
The singer-actor posted a picture of Priyanka, dressed in a Sabyasachi saree from Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's French wedding and captioned it as, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."
Priyanka Looks Every Bit Stunning
The 'Quantico' actress looked radiant in a soft pink saree which she paired with matching sunglasses. In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen striking a pose for the lens, while in the second one, she is seen sharing a hearty laugh.
It's All Fun For Priyanka
Nick also shared a video where Priyanka is seen grooving to his song 'Red dress' and showing off her birthday dress. Sporting a red blingy dress, a lipstick-shaped sling bag, tiara and golden heels, the actress seems to be having a blast on her special day.
On The Work Front
The actress will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which is based on the true story of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
It was also reported that PeeCee is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.
