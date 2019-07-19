Nick Jonas Writes A Mushy Birthday Post For Priyanka Chopra; Calls Her 'Whole Heart'

Nick Jonas' Cute Caption Is Winning Hearts

The singer-actor posted a picture of Priyanka, dressed in a Sabyasachi saree from Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's French wedding and captioned it as, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

Priyanka Looks Every Bit Stunning

The 'Quantico' actress looked radiant in a soft pink saree which she paired with matching sunglasses. In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen striking a pose for the lens, while in the second one, she is seen sharing a hearty laugh.

It's All Fun For Priyanka

Nick also shared a video where Priyanka is seen grooving to his song 'Red dress' and showing off her birthday dress. Sporting a red blingy dress, a lipstick-shaped sling bag, tiara and golden heels, the actress seems to be having a blast on her special day.

On The Work Front

The actress will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which is based on the true story of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

It was also reported that PeeCee is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.