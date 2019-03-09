English
    Nick Jonas Reveals Who Helped Him To Find The Perfect Engagement Ring To Propose Priyanka Chopra

    By
    |

    Before tying the knot with Priyanka Chopra at the picturesque Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, Nick Jonas had shut down a Tiffany & Co. store to buy an exquisite ring to propose his ladylove in the most romantic way possible.

    Reportedly, Nick took Priyanka to Crete, where he proposed on the midnight after her birthday, July 19. The singer later told Vogue magazine, "I got down on one knee, again, and I said,  {Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? "No joke-she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence." Priyanka was speechless, by her own account. So Nick further told her, "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections."

    Recently, Nick opened up about how he zeroed in the perfect engagement ring for Priyanka.

    The Perfect Proposal

    Nick revealed that his brothers knew that his brothers knew that he was going to propose the 'Quantico' actress and had even accompanied him to buy the ring.

    Priyanka Wanted A Tiffany & Co. Ring

    When quizzed how does one know the perfect ring, Nick laughed and said, "You don't. All I knew.. she said it had to be Tiffanys, she had a special connection with her father who passed some years ago."

    He Asked His Brothers For Their Help

    "I knew it had to be Tiffanys. And at that point I just said guys, I need help because I have no idea what I am doing." Speaking about his brothers Nick added, "They came and helped, they have both done it before. And had done a very good job."

    A Grand Wedding

    Priyanka and Nick got hitched in December last year in two ceremonies as per Hindu and Christian traditions. Later, the couple hosted a series of wedding receptions for their close families, friends and industry pals.

