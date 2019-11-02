Nick Jonas Opens Up About Living With Type 1 Diabetes With A Heartfelt Note!

As November is the Diabetes Awareness month, Nick Jonas recently penned a heartfelt note about living with Type 1 diabetes.

The actor-singer posted a selfie of himself wearing a hat with the Beyond Type 1 logo and wrote, "14 years ago this month I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. This experience has shaped how I approach my health - working out, eating well, and always thinking about my blood sugar and insulin needs. You can't always see what goes into managing an invisible illness, and Type 1 diabetes can feel lonely and isolating. That's why I co-founded @BeyondType1 in 2015, to make sure no one feels alone with this diagnosis and to share how you can thrive with Type 1 diabetes."

He further added, "November is Diabetes Awareness Month - join us at Beyond Type 1 by sharing how diabetes has impacted your life using #TheDropSpotted. I'm so grateful to my fans for your support and kindness!"

At the age of 13, Nick was diagonsed with Type 1 diabetes after one of his older brothers noticed his symptoms - an unquenchable thirst for sugary sodas paired with some drastic weight loss.

Last month in an interview with Cigar Aficionado, Nick said that he was "like a day away" from going into a coma if he hadn't been taken to the hospital for doctors to catch the illness.

Revealing about how he reacted when he first heard about his diagnosis, he recalled, "I kept asking my parents - am I going to be okay?" he said. "I was just so concerned that it was going to limit my ability to do all the things I wanted to do. I was very scared - it's a big life change."

Meanwhile, his wife Priyanka Chopra recently mentioned in an interview, "Nick has been taking care of his diabetes since he was so young that he just has a crazy discipline about it. He knows exactly what to do, when to do it."

