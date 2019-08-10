Nick Jonas Is Proud Of Priyanka Chopra For Her Production ‘Paani’ Winning National Award!

The 66th National Film Awards were announced yesterday, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' production, 'Paani', won an award under the 'Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation' category. The actress is on cloud nine as she feels the film team's efforts to use the path of media to bring focus on the critical issue of water crisis is validated. Not just her, but even her hubby, Nick Jonas is super proud of Priyanka and the Purple Pebble Pictures. Read what Nick wrote!

Congratulating his wife Priyanka and the team of 'Paani', Nick took to Twitter and wrote, "So proud of @priyankachopra and the entire @PurplePebblePic team for their national award for #Paani congrats to everyone involved!" (sic).

So proud of @priyankachopra and the entire @PurplePebblePic team for their national award for #Paani congrats to everyone involved! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 9, 2019

Earlier, Priyanka had taken to her Instagram to write a heartfelt note about winning the National Award. She started off by writing, "I'm so proud to have produced a special film like #Paani. Congratulations to the entire team. Big congratulations to @adinathkothare and the entire creative team for bringing this challenging and relevant film to its fruition...."

She continued, "#Paani was our humble attempt at using entertainment to bring focus to the seriousness of the water crisis, which is of grave concern the world over. We are so honoured that the film had an impact and that our efforts have been recognised."

"My sincere gratitude to the jury for recognising our hard work and awarding Paani with the 'Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation' It has given us further impetus to continue on the path of telling the stories we strongly believe in, " she added.

It has been a while since Priyanka was seen on the big screen in Bollywood. However, we don't have to wait much longer because she will be starring in the soon-to-release film, 'The Sky Is Pink', directed by Shonali Bose. Co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, the film will be premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2019.

