    Nick Jonas Puts Priyanka Chopra In An EMBARRASSING Situation? Gets SLAMMED Ruthlessly

    Remember when last year Priyanka Chopra had tweeted, "Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what's to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I've got my inhaler, asthma can't stop me from achieving my goals & living a #BerokZindagi." The actress had declared herself an asthmatic. Owing to the same tweet, Priyanka was trolled during her wedding for bursting crackers and now her husband Nick Jonas is in the radar of trolls for promoting cigar on a magazine cover!

    Netizens are hell-bent to remind Nick about Priyanka's tweet and some also went on to call Priyanka and Nick 'hypocrites'. Did Nick's one post put Priyanka into a predicament? Decide yourself!

    Pic Courtesy - Cigar Aficionado

    Prem🐈 @Premjaiswal90

    Prem🐈 @Premjaiswal90

    "@priyankachopra: Doesn't Nick know that you are an asthma patient.. how insensitive of him to promote a bad habit just for money. He is turning out to be the male version of you. I.e a hypocrite."

    Dr.P.S.VishnuVardhan @drpsvvardhan

    Dr.P.S.VishnuVardhan @drpsvvardhan

    "Wife is asthmatic and husband gives poses with cigars. Great couple."

    NishantS🇮🇳 @nishants79

    NishantS🇮🇳 @nishants79

    "You are not enjoying Cigar Nick. Cigar is enjoying you well and soon you will see the effects of this. Asthama Patient wife @priyankachopra has nothing to say, as she also enjoys the same."

    super_guy @amayzing_guy

    super_guy @amayzing_guy

    "You're wife have asthma, she had the audacity to tell 80 million people not to burn firecrackers for celebration while at her own wedding she burned tons and also her own husband smoke cigars size of her lips."

    Manisha Kadyan @Miss_Kadyan

    Manisha Kadyan @Miss_Kadyan

    "Your wife has Asthama. I hope you're thoughtful enough to not smoke when she's around."

    pehchana? @pehchana_kya

    pehchana? @pehchana_kya

    "@priyankachopra And then she lectures us about how smoking affects her..🙄"

    Bala பாலா 🇺🇸🇮🇳 @Bala8105

    Bala பாலா 🇺🇸🇮🇳 @Bala8105

    "Didn't your wife ask all Indians not to burst firecrackers during Diwali because she has asthma and she wants to breathe. Oh, I get it. It wasn't about Asthma. It was about getting Hindus to stop Celebrating their festivals. Ok."

    Who said that social media is a dangerous place? Guess he was right!

    (Social media posts are unedited.)

