Nick Jonas' Reaction After Watching Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink: I Am So Proud Of Your Work

After a gap of four years, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Shonali Bose's much-awaited film, 'The Sky Is Pink'. Starring Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, the film is inspired by the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Since the last few weeks, Priyanka has been busy with the film's promotions. Meanwhile, her hubby, singer-actor Nick Jonas watched 'The Sky Is Pink' and penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram page, praising the film and his wife's performance as an actor and a producer of the film.

Nick wrote, "This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by @shonalibose_'s direction. @priyankachopra I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film. You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people's lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire The Sky Is Pink cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie!"

Check out his Instagram post here.

Speaking about why she chose to produce 'The Sky Is Pink', Priyanka earlier shared, "It made me so happy to go back to India with a film like this because it is based on a true life family. They find out about their daughter's terminal disease when she is a year old and the couple decides that they are going to make her life joyous. Kids with SCID usually live upto five years but she (Aisha) lived till the age of 18 during which she also gave a TED Talk about happiness in the face of danger. So, the family was inspiring for me and that is the same reason why I decided to produce the film as these are the stories we need to tell to the world today."

The film earlier premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival where it recieved a standing ovation. It was also well-received at BFI London Film Festival. 'The Sky Is Pink' is slated to hit the big screens on October 11, 2019.

Priyanka Chopra Would Wake Up In The Middle Of Night To Check In On Hubby Nick Jonas; Find Out Why!