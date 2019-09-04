English
    Nick Jonas' EPIC REACTION To Netizens Who Trolled Priyanka Chopra For Getting His Age Wrong!

    By
    |

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to appreciate and highlight each other's achievements and that's one of the reasons why we totally adore them. Recently, the 'Quantico' actress took to Instagram page to share a picture of herself with Nick, to congratulate him on his Villa One tequila launch.

    However little did she know that the trolls would have a field day after she mentioned his age wrong. Soon, Nick rose to her defend and hit back at the trollers with his epic reply. Check it out here.

    The Goof-up

    The Goof-up

    In her Instagram post, Priyanka referred to her hubby as 27, although he is 26 as of now, with his birthday coming up on September 16. Immediately, people started making fun of PeeCee for not knowing his age.

    Nick Has The Last Laugh

    Nick Has The Last Laugh

    The singer shared a hilarious meme in his Instagram to give it back to the trollers. He posted a picture of Batman slapping a villain and overlayed it with a caption that read, "Priyanka Chopra definitely knows my birthday everyone."

    Priyanka Too Shared The Meme

    Priyanka Too Shared The Meme

    Reposting Nick's Instagram story, she wrote, "enough said."

    On The Work Front

    On The Work Front

    The actress will be next seen in Shonali Bose's much-awaited film, 'The Sky Is Pink' which is based on the real-life story of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary. While Zaira Wasim plays Aisha, Priyanka will be essaying the role of her mother. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 10:03 [IST]
