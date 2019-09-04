Nick Jonas' EPIC REACTION To Netizens Who Trolled Priyanka Chopra For Getting His Age Wrong!

The Goof-up

In her Instagram post, Priyanka referred to her hubby as 27, although he is 26 as of now, with his birthday coming up on September 16. Immediately, people started making fun of PeeCee for not knowing his age.

Nick Has The Last Laugh

The singer shared a hilarious meme in his Instagram to give it back to the trollers. He posted a picture of Batman slapping a villain and overlayed it with a caption that read, "Priyanka Chopra definitely knows my birthday everyone."

Priyanka Too Shared The Meme

Reposting Nick's Instagram story, she wrote, "enough said."

On The Work Front

The actress will be next seen in Shonali Bose's much-awaited film, 'The Sky Is Pink' which is based on the real-life story of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary. While Zaira Wasim plays Aisha, Priyanka will be essaying the role of her mother. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar.