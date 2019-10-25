Nigerian Who Has Acted In Bollywood Movies Arrested At Delhi Airport

According to reports, a Nigerian national Olamilekan M Akanbi Ojora was apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Delhi airport. He has apparently acted in a few Bollywood films in minor roles. Allegedly, he was arrested for overstaying in the country.

According to officials, Ojora was intercepted at around 4 am on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Security personnel suspected him as they saw him roaming suspiciously in the terminal area.

The man reportedly even had a ticket to Goa on a flight of airline Vistara and when he was questioned, he stated that his visa had expired.

When the CISF officials contacted immigration and central intelligence agencies, it was confirmed that the Nigerian man's visa had expired in 2011, officials said.

"The man enjoys a celebrity status in his country and has also acted in some Hindi movies. He was living in India illegally," a senior CISF officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Reportedly, he has been handed over to intelligence bureau sleuths for further probe.

(With inputs from PTI)