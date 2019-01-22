Nihar Pandya Don't Want To Be Referred As Deepika Padukone's Ex-boyfriend Anymore!

Nihar Pandya, who's all set to tie knot with popular singer, Neeti Mohar urges media not to refer him as Deepika Padukone's ex-boyfriend anymore. While talking to Masala, he said, "She is happily married and there is no bitterness in my heart. In time all that one remembers are the good things. I wish her all the best in her married life. And I am sure she wishes the same for me. I only wish the headlines announcing my wedding wouldn't refer to me as 'Deepika Padukone's Ex'. I'd like to think I have an identity of my own."

On the work front, Nihar will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Speaking about the film, he said, "My acting debut has taken its time. And it also took me a long time to find the woman I love. I am a late bloomer."

Reportedly, Nihar also Gauahar Khan post his break-up with Deepika. Talking about his relationships, he was quoted as saying, "As you know I've been in some aborted relationships. In fact, it had come to a point where I wouldn't share my relationship status with my family because I was scared it wouldn't work out.

Every time my mother would run to the temple with a pooja ki thali to ring the auspicious bells for her son's wedding. Then nothing happened."

But the actor was all praises for his soulmate Neeti Mohan and said, "It took me no time at all to decide Neeti was the one I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. Luckily she felt the same way. We decided to get married soon after we met. And now, as the day approaches, I am more and more convinced this is the best thing to have happened to me."

Neeti and Nihar are set to get married on February 14-15.