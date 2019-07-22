Nikamma First Look: Abhimanyu Dassani & Shirley Setia Team Up For Sabbir Khan's Action Entertainer!

It's Time To Go Nikamma

Sharing the first look on his Instagram page, Abhimanyu wrote, "Presenting @sabbir24x7 sirs *Nikamma* feat @shirleysetia #ThankGodItsMonday Thank you @sonypicturesin for this amazing opportunity!"

Sabbir Says Abhimayu & Shirley Are A Breath Of Fresh Air

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sabbir said that he will always try to introduce new talent to the industry.

The director added he is excited to present Abhimanyu and Shirley who are a breath of fresh air. He also said that they remind him of Tiger and Kriti from their debut days.

Abhimanyu Is Excited For The New Challenge

On the other hand, Abhimanyu said that that the belief Sabbir Khan and Sony Pictures have in him is exhilarating for him. He is excited for the new challenges with his genre.

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Meanwhile, the makers have already wrapped up the first schedule of the film. Even few scenes and a song have been shot on a massive scale.

Produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Nikamma is slated to release in the summer of 2020.