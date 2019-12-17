Nikamma Release Date Out: Abhimanyu Dassani And Shirley Setia Are Happily In Love In New Still

After 'Baaghi' and 'Munna Michael', Sabbir Khan's next film is 'Nikamma'. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani who made his Bollywood debut with critically-acclaimed 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' and marks the Bollywood debut of YouTube sensation Shirley Setia.

Another reason why the film is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of 2020 is that it marks the comeback of Shilpa Shetty on the big screen after 13 years. Today, the makers announced the release date for this entertainer.

'Nikamma' will be hitting the theatrical screens on June 5, 2020. The makers also dropped two new stills where Abhimanyu and Shirley are seen sharing a cute moment in a metro train.

Sharing these stills, Sabbir Khan tweeted, "NIKAMMA ... Arriving on 5th June 2020. Get ready to meet this lovable couple and of course the sassy Shilpa Shetty who makes a comeback to the screen after 13 years.Nikamma once again gives me a chance to say a big story with rank newcomers, bring their talent to the fore and give them a platform.This also marks my first as a producer in collaboration with Sony pictures so super excited to bring this to you in the new year !!! @theshilpashetty @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin."

Shilpa Shetty too shared this news and wrote, "Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on 5th June, 2020. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @abhimanyud & @ShirleySetia, and now, I can't wait for you guys to watch it! Mark the date! See you in the theatres! "

"5th June 2020 in theatres near you!Aapka #Nikamma tayyar hai to pack some punches with his heroine!," read Abhimanyu's tweet.

Speaking about Nikamma, Shilpa earlier told PTI, "It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It's a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it's something I've never down before... I can't wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar."

