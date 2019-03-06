Nita Ambani Looked Pretty In Pink While Inaugurating The Dhirubai Ambani Square In Mumbai

Nita Ambani Inaugurates The Dhirubai Ambani Square

Nita Ambani inaugurated the Dhirubai Ambani Square at the Jio World Centre which is located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Wednesday. It was a celebration of Mumbai city, and the Square was launched as a mark of gratitude to the city. Nita Ambani looked beautiful in a baby pink and silver salwar suit.

It Was A Mark Of Gratitude To Mumbai City

In her speech at the event, Nita Ambani said, "Today evening is special and important. It is an evening for celebration. This evening is for the children of Mumbai. We are all gathered here today to give a beautiful gift, to share something special that we have created for our beloved city." She added, "The Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the Jio World Centre fulfil the vision of a great son of India, who believed that India has the potential to achieve global excellence in every area of nation-building."

Mukesh Ambani Also Attended The Inauguration

The inauguration was also attended by Mukesh Ambani. A wonderful fountain show with music and lights were organized at the event. Nearly 2000 underprivileged children from various NGOs supported by the Reliance Foundation were invited to enjoy the Fountain and music show.

They Commenced A Week Long Anna Seva

With the inauguration, the Ambanis started a week long anna-seva (food service) in all orphanages and old age homes in the city. This is to commence the upcoming wedding celebrations of the Ambani's son Akash Ambani with his fiancé Shloka Ambani. This tradition of anna seva was set up during the recent wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, in Udaipur.

Anant Ambani And His Girlfriend Radhika Merchant Were Also Present

Anant Ambani and his rumored girlfriend Radhika Merchant were also snapped at the inauguration. Anant Ambani wore a blue sherwani with a printed Nehru jacket, whereas Radhika Merchant twinned with Nita Ambani in a blush pink salwar suit.