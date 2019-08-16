English
    Nitesh Tiwari Made Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor Undergo Workshops To Play Older Characters

    'Chhichhore', directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, had its cast undergo a workshop in order to help actors understand their character developments. The cast Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and other characters are shown evolving from college students to middle-aged people.

    When asked about the creative process, the director said that the characters were made to age differently based on their psychological status. The crew made sure that they wrote the journey of each character as they grew in 25 years, including what they did in those years and how it emotionally impacted them. He gave Rajput's character as an example and explained that he was a thinker in college days but his circumstances changed him in later days. He also mentioned the character of Shraddha stating that the chirpy college girl became more subdued. When they charted out the character growths, it made the actors understand what stage of life they were at.

    He added, "We made Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor take up a seven-day behavioral workshop to adapt and play the role of people in 50-somethings".

    Three-hour-long workshops were held each week for the team to focus and learn how their behaviours and body language should change. The director also wanted to not compromise on the physical and emotional changes in the characters.

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor along with Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, and Nalneesh Neel play the lead roles in the movie.

    The trailer of 'Chhichhore' was unveiled recently after making the fans wait for a long time. Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a video of a song from the movie without the audio and announced that the song will be unveiled soon.

    Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios come together for 'Chhichhore' after they delivered the huge hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is all set to hit the theatres on September 6, 2019.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 16:21 [IST]
