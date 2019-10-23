No Grand Bash But A Quiet Birthday Celebration For Shah Rukh Khan This Year, Reveals Wife Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has been lying low for the past few months, especially after the debacle of his much-hyped Zero. Now, wife Gauri Khan told a portal that contrary to speculations of a grand bash, the superstar would opt for a quiet, intimate celebration with family and friends on the occasion of his 54th birthday, which falls on November 2, 2019.

"The plan this year is to be home, have a quiet dinner and just chill!" Gauri was quoted as saying. However, it's being speculated that the superstar, as usual, would meet fans outside 'Mannat', his official residence.

Speaking of the work front, King Khan was earlier quoted as saying that he has been looking at a few scripts and he's likely to lock something pretty soon. The buzz is that he might join hands with Rajkumar Hirani for a breezy, romantic-entertainer. However, this hasn't been confirmed as yet.

"I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it's good because some of them have given me ideas," SRK was earlier quoted as saying.

"There was one film people said that I am going to do -- Tarzan and Jane. So, I really want to do the role of Tarzan (laughs), But no. I think, Inshallah, in another month or two, I will figure out everything," he had further added.

As a Diwali gift, SRK's chat with David Letterman's interview-based show on Netflix, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, will premiere on October 25. A promo of the same released yesterday and took the internet by storm.