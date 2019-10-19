No More Bad Blood Between Kangana Ranaut & Sonam Kapoor? Actresses Pose For A Picture

It looks like Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor behind them after their MeToo spat a year ago. The two leading actresses posed together for a photo which was posted by Sacred Games actress, Kubra Sait.

Sharing the photo, which also includes filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Kubra captioned it, "Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup with Charlie. #ThisPhotoIsTooCoolToBeNot Posted #UCantSpotMeSoITaggedMe." (sic) Sonam and Kangana look very chill, with no sign of awkwardness between them. In fact, many netizens were surprised to see the two of them together.

The MeToo Movement brought about an intense period of self-reflection that the in Bollywood last year. The movement was kick-started by actress Tanushree Dutta, who accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment against her. During an event, Sonam lauded her for her courage and for leading the movement in the entertainment industry.

When she was asked for her comments on Kangana's MeToo story, Sonam was quoted as saying, "I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes it's hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect her for that. I don't know him, I don't know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it's disgusting and awful. If it's true, then they should be punished for it."

Kangana was miffed with Sonam's response, and called her out for hypocrisy in an interview with Pinkvilla. She said, "What does she mean by saying, 'it's hard to believe Kangana'? When I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won't."

Sonam later clarified through an Instagram post that she had been misquoted by the media, and that all she had for all women is love and support. She urged women to stand by each other, and not bring each other down with bitterness and negativity.

MOST READ: Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: 'May Good Things Surround You', Wishes Madhuri Dixit