Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Remo D'Souza In Fraud Case

A Ghaziabad court has issued a non-bailable warrant against choreographer Remo D'Souza in connection with an alleged case of fraud. The warrant was issued by additional chief judicial magistrate Mahendra Rawat and will be served to the choreographer in Mumbai after taking permission from Inspector General of Police, Meerut Zone, deputy superintendent of police Atish Kumar said.

As per law, permission is required for serving warrants in other states, he added. The complainant Satyendra Tyagi, a resident of Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad alleged that in 2016, Remo D'Souza had taken Rs 5 crore from him to finance his upcoming film titled 'Amar Must Die'.

The complainant claimed that the choreographer had promised to "double" the investment and return Rs 10 crore to him after the film released. However, D'Souza has not returned the money yet, he said in his complaint.

As D'Souza, failed to appear in court, the non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

