O Saki Saki Remake Gets Slammed Strongly; Even Nora Fatehi's Sexy Moves Couldn't Escape The Trolling

The remake version of 'O Saki Saki' featuring the sensational Nora Fatehi is out but the song failed to live up to the expectation and netizens say it's yet another bad remake and even the sexy moves of Nora Fatehi couldn't stop the song from being trolled. Check out netizens' reactions below after watching the song!

Unnati Madan @unnati_madan; "They ruined another song #OSakiSaki Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi wala sahi tha, neha kakkar ne ye bhi khrb krdia."

Priyal. @Priyal_krusher: "#OSakiSaki is the worst remake I have ever heard. Where is ORIGINALITY lost @Tseries?"

RS Kan @AwaraRish: "You know the song is shitty when they've to pay ppl to create a buzz #OsakiSaki."

Peter Kavinsky 😎 @VinamraSinha1: "Koi is Tanishk Bagchi ko bollywood se nikalo yaar.

Yeh banda akele dum par purane gaano ki maa behan karne mein laga hai.!!😑 #OSakiSaki #WakhraSwag."

मसलु इज़ बैक @CrackedMasalu: "Kaan ke parde fatt gye new remake #OSakiSaki sunke from #BatlaHouse. Phir YouTube pe Jake original one from Musafir (2004) starring

@duttsanjay @koenamitra in the voice of @SunidhiChauhan5 sukhiji Suna. Parde wapis repair hona Suru ho gye."

𝐀𝐊𝐀𝐒𝐇 @BeingAkashss: "No One Can't Match The Voice Of Sukhi Paaji And @SunidhiChauhan5 Ma'am ❤️ Yeh Remake Ka Trend Bollywood Ke Best Classics Ko Destroy Kar Raha Hai."

@_Braggart: "Older #OSakiSaki was far far better than this newer one remake. The only thing which i liked was nora fatehi otherwise song was thumbs down."

Rujul♪MusicMastaniac @RujD_MusicMstni: "What a cacophonous affair! TB back to archaic production and bad mixing after the fresh Psycho Saiyaan. #OSakiSaki #BatlaHouse."

(Social media posts are unedited)