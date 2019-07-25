Nora Fatehi Shares Story Of Being BULLIED And CHEATED By Casting Agents!

Nora Fatehi has risen to prominence in the Hindi film industry through her sheer perseverance. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nora recounted her story of struggle in her initial years of trying to get a foot in the industry. She revealed instances of her getting bullied by casting agents, getting cheated by agencies, and harassed by insecure roommates.

Nora, who featured in a song in the hugely popular Baahubali, and had a brief stint in Bigg Boss, could not find her ground in Bollywood until the song 'Dilbar' from Satyameva Jayate exploded. She started to become a known face in the industry, as a dancer. But her story was not without struggles, as she told Pinkvilla in a recent interview.

She said, "Life for foreigners in India is very difficult. We go through a lot and people don't even know. They take our money. It's happened to me. I remember my first agency who got me here from Canada. They were really aggressive in terms of behaviour and I didn't feel like I was guided the right way. So I wanted to leave them and in order to do that, they told me ' we are not going to give you your money' And I lost 20 lakhs at that time, which I had made from my ad campaigns. But I thought sacrificing it would be for a bigger picture."

She added, "I had to share an apartment with 8 girls. I walked in to this apartment, I was shocked and I was freaking out. My roommates stole my passport, I had to leave India and go back to Canada for a while," she adds. Nora also spoke about getting bullied because of her language barrier and her nationality. "I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn't really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself. People were really unforgiving. They wouldn't just be mean, they would laugh in front of my face as if I'm some circus. They would bully me. It was humiliating. I used to cry while travelling back to my home. There was this one casting agent who once told me, 'We don't need you here. Go back'. I'll never forget that."

