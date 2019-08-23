Nora Fatehi Talks About The Fun She Had Working With Varun & Shraddha In Street Dancer 3D!

After featuring in some of the most popular Bollywood dance numbers, Nora Fatehi is all set to step into the limelight. Nora is going to one of the leads in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhu Deva. For Nora, this is a big step in her career. She opened up about how it was to work with Varun and Shraddha, in a recent interview.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Nora Fatehi opened up about how big a deal it is for her to star in Street Dancer 3D. "To be able to do a film with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and being directed Remo D'Souza, it, of course, really enhances my positioning in the industry. But, I have given it all the film and I have been able to do some things that I haven't done before," she said.

The trio had a ball on the sets of the film, which was shot in various locations such as Mumbai, Amritsar, and London. "Of course, we always joke around, we laugh and it's always fun to be around with people who have great energies and good vibes, who are kids at heart," she said.

Talking about how grateful she is for having gotten the opportunity to work in this film, she said, "I don't think a lot of actors get to experience that on the sets and I got lucky to experience that. I am very grateful to them. Not just Varun and Shraddha, even the other dancers in the film Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Sushant, all the dancers - if I were to name them all we would be here all day. But, all of them were amazing. The environment on the set it felt like we were back in high school again. It's so real, positive and fun."

