Not Hrithik Roshan But Shahrukh Khan To Play 'Octopus-like' Creature In Shankar's Underwater Film?

Hrithik Roshan Doesn't Have Time For Shankar's Film

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Shankar's next movie after 2.0 is Indian 2, with Kamal Haasan but the director has been simultaneously on more than one project, one of which includes an underwater sci-fi film. Shankar had narrated the script to Hrithik months ago but buzz is that Hrithik has given the nod to Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta and his date diary is full with other movies so he won't have time to do Shankar's underwater action adventure-drama."

Hrithik's Loss Is Shahrukh Khan's Gain?

"Apparently, the filmmaker has now approached Shah Rukh for the same role. The talks are just in the very early stages. It's an octopus-like creature who possesses superpowers and a superior intellect. It would be exciting to have SRK give his nod for this one as he and Shankar have never worked before earlier. Shankar is also said to have approached Jackie Chan, Tamil star Thalapathy (as known by his fans) Vijay and Chinese actress Li Bingbing for some pivotal roles. Shankar was keen to work with Hrithik Roshan but it didn't work out."

The Underwater Sci-fi Film Will Be The First Of Its Kind In India

The report further stated, "The story revolves around a gigantic, octopus-like creature (which lives in the ocean) possessing special powers as an underwater diver, a treasure-hunter and a lighthouse keeper begin a search for it. Shankar again wants to make it in 3-D with the best underwater motion capture technology on offer.

The octopus-like creature will be almost human and have a soul like ornithologist Pakshi Rajan (Akshay Kumar) in 2.0 - someone who can understand things and react to situations. There will be lots of high-octane action too. The octopus-like creature with superpowers, the underwater sci-fi movie, is a complex character and will have a strong background story as to how he became such."

Shankar's Film Will Be An Ambitious Project

"The script is complete. Now Shankar wants to pitch it to international studios for funding as the sci fi adventure drama is said to be an ambitious and extremely expensive venture - with a higher budget than 2.0," further added the source.