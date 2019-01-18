Not Ranbir Kapoor! Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Ranveer Singh For Andaz Apna Apna Reloaded?

Over the years, Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna has achieved a cult status with its iconic characters and memorable dialogues. Right from Shakti Kapoor's Crime Master Gogo to Paresh Rawal's 'Teja Main Hoon, Mark Idhar Hain', the film gives us plenty of reasons to laugh even today.

Recently, Rohit Shetty had expressed in an interview that he would love to make Andaz Apna Apna 2 with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Later when Ranveer was asked about it, he said, "I think it's a cult film and I think it's going to be difficult to live up to it. If you are planning to make the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna, you have got a big responsibility as it's one of those timeless comedies. And yes, I would love to collaborate with Ranbir as he is one of my favourite actors. There have been several opportunities and I hope one of them in near future materializes. It will be a very enriching experience working with Ranbir."

Well folks, we now have it that an Andaz Apna Apna Reloaded is on the cards and it would be nothing like Salman Khan-Aamir Khan's cult classic. Further, it's not Ranbir Kapoor but someone else who might share screen space with Ranveer in this film. Scroll down to read details.

Andaz Apna Apna Reloaded Won't Be A Sequel Or A Remake A trade source told Pinkvilla, "The producers Vinay and Priti Sinha are planning to do Andaz Apna Apna - it won't be a sequel or remake. Nor will Raj Kumar Santoshi direct it. While they have not decided yet what exactly it will be, they are sure it won't be a remake or sequel but something as exciting." One Cannot Mess With The Original "Raj Kumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, was a cult movie and one cannot mess with the original. One should not touch such a great film and that too 25 years later and destroy it by a remake or sequel. The director is yet to be finalised, " the source added. Ranveer- Varun To Play The New-Age Amar Prem? "AAA reloaded is a big film and the makers are treading cautiously as they want to finalise everything before making an announcement. Ranveer and Varun have been approached to play Amar and Prem for their comic flair, who again will be happy-go-lucky characters but not the same ones we saw in the 1994 movie. Both are good friends off screen and will be able to carry off their roles with ease." This Sounds Fun, Doesn't It? The source further added, "This will be set in 2019 and promises to be another laugh riot yet with underlying emotions. The iconic character of Crime Master Gogo (played by Shakti Kapoor earlier) will also make a comeback with a contemporary actor and his character will be more stylised and modern."

Meanwhile, do you folks think Ranveer and Varun would make a great Amar-Prem on-screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.

ALSO READ: Total Dhamaal First Poster: Ajay, Anil, Madhuri, Arshad Get Ready For The Wildest Adventure Ever!