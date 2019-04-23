Not Ranveer Singh But This Actor Was The First Choice To Play Kapil Dev In '83?

Ever since Kabir Khan's next directorial '83 based on India's historic win at World Cup 1983 was announced, there was a lot of curiosity around the film. With Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev for the film, one is expecting fireworks to explore on the big screen.

Ranveer is being trained by Kapil himself and the actor recently shared some snaps from the training on his Instagram page. But do you folks know that Ranveer wasn't the first choice for the film? Yes, you heard that right!

Did You Know This? As per a Pinkvilla report, before Kabir Khan decided to call the shots, the film was supposed to be directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh. Randeep Hooda Was The First Choice The report further states that Sanjay wanted to cast Randeep Hooda as Kapil Dev in the film. Randeep's Look Test Was Also Done Before Ranveer Singh, the role was offered to actor Randeep Hooda. This was when the film was to be directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh. This was formally announced and the look test was done too," a source told Pinkvilla. The Source Further Added "But due to some circumstances, the project went into the hands of Kabir Khan and Ranveer bagged the role."

Speaking about '83, while Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film is already backed by a powerful support cast as Men in Blue which includes Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth and Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh, Tahir Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, R Badree and Addinath M. Kothare are the recent additions to it. The film is slated to release next year.

ALSO READ: Tabu MISSING In Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer; Ali Abbas Zafar Reveals The Reason!