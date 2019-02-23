Notebook Actress Pranutan Bahl Refrained From Saying She's From A Film Family When Auditioning

Pranutan Bahl is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production Notebook, and the journey wasn't all easy to making it. Pranutan is the daughter of Tv and film actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of veteran actress Nutan Bahl. But she consciously made an effort to not be known as someone from a film family, while she went around giving auditions for various films for two years before being selected for Salman's Notebook.

While talking with the media at the recent trailer launch of Notebook, the actress said, "I did give lot of auditions for two and half years or so for lot of films. I never used to say I am from a film family. For this film they knew that I was Mohnish's daughter."

"I gave a five hour long audition for this film. But they called some other girls also as they were like if they take me then it will be like 'I am from film family'. So they auditioned some 80 to 100 girls but Nitin sir (director Nitin Kakkar) felt I was the right choice," she added.

Notebook is directed by award winning director Nitin Kakkar, and produced by Salman Khan's banner SKF. Talking about how she's feeling about making her debut, Pranutan said, "I am very happy that I am making my debut as an actor but I am also nervous as there is responsibility on my shoulders. Not only in terms of the actor she (Nutan) was but her personality was so huge. All this is tough for me,"

When asked about what she feels about the competitive nature of the Hindi film industry, she said, "Every fraternity has its own level of competition we are just public figures so it is talked about. I feel every actor brings their own uniqueness on screen. I don't believe you are a replaceable commodity. The basic competition exists everywhere."

Pranutan gushed over the fact that she will be launched by Salman Khan. "He is a big personality with a purest soul. I am an admirer of him," she said.

Notebook will also see the debut of another Zaheer Iqbal, who was discovered by chance by Salman Khan at his sister's wedding. Salman is known for launching many actors in the industry, from Sooraj Pancholi to Warina Hussain and many others. During the media interaction at the trailer launch, Salman said that he only launches deserving candidates and not just anybody.

Notebook releases on March 29th.

MOST READ: Anil Kapoor Says His Kids Sonam And Harshvardhan Kapoor Push Him To Take Risks With Movie Roles