Notebook First Look: Salman Khan Introduces Zaheer Iqbal & Nutan's Granddaughter Pranutan Bahl!

It's raining first looks this Valentine's Day. After Sunny Deol dropped the first look posters of his son Karan's Bollywood debut, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', it's Salman Khan's turn to make this day of love extra special.

The superstar took to his Twitter page to share the first look poster of Zaheer Iqbal- Pranutan Bahl starrer Notebook. Salman tweeted, "Bina mile kabhi pyaar ho sakta hai? Introducing @PranutanBahl & @iamzahero in this unique love story directed by @nitinrkakkar #Notebook, releasing 29th March 2019, trailer out on 17th Feb. @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde @TSeries."

The film has been extensively shot in Kashmir. According to director Nitin Kakkar, Notebook needed a picturesque cinematic backdrop and there's no better place than Kashmir.

For those who ain't aware, the film's leading lady Pranutan Behl is actor Mohnish Behl's daughter and legendary actress Nutan's granddaughter. Pranutan was a lawyer by profession but she was always aspired to be an actor. Her passion towards acting lead her to drop her profession and face the camera.

On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal is the son of Iqbal Ratnasi, an old acquaintance of Salman. Reportedly, the young lad's performance at his sister's wedding captivated the superstar who kept faith in Zaheer and trained him.

Speaking about Pranutan, Salman had earlier said, "Pranutan has a great legacy. I can assure you that she will make everyone proud."

Reportedly, director Nitin Kakkar auditioned over 100 new faces but he was impressed by none. Until he chanced upon Pranutan's pictures on the internet, and he knew he had found his heroine. Apparently, he showed the pictures to Salman who was equally impressed. They then met her and auditioned her for the role.

Pranutan was earlier quoted as saying by a leading daily, "Some people are hugely over-rated, some are under-rated and there are times when even talent doesn't get you work. I used to believe that coming from a film family, I would easily bag at least a couple of projects, but dad was quick to point out that my background was an advantage only till I arrived on the set. The minute I faced the camera for the first shot, it didn't matter whose daughter or granddaughter I was."

Notebook is slated to release on 29th March, 2019.

