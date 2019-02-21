English
    Notebook & Kabir Singh Will Not Release In Pakistan

    Film producer Murad Khetani Thursday said he has decided to not release his upcoming films - Salman Khan-produced Notebook and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh - in Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

    "We are not releasing our film ('Notebook') in Pakistan. Our upcoming films 'Kabir Singh' and 'Satellite Shankar' too will also not release there," Khetani, of Cine1 Studios, said on the sidelines of the promotional event of his film Notebook.

    Notebook marks the acting debut of Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of yesteryear actor Nutan. It will also see the launch of Zaheer Iqbal.
    Set in Kashmir, the romantic-drama film is produced by Salma Khan, Khetani and Ashwin Varde and it is slated to release on March 29.

    Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga, is a remake of his own directorial Telugu language film Arjun Reddy (2017). Jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead. It releases on June 21.
    Directed by Irfan Kamal, Satellite Shankar, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, stars Sooraj Pancholi in the lead. It will hit cinema houses on July 5.

    "There is some work left on 'Kabir Singh', it will take around 12-13 days of work. We have 'Satellite Shankar', which is complete," Khetani said.

    Earlier the makers of Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala had announced that they were not releasing the film in the neighbouring country.

    Credits - PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 23:42 [IST]
