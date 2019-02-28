Notebook Song Nai Lagda: Zaheer Iqbal- Pranutan Bahl's Love Ballad Is A Soulful Number!

After the beautiful trailer, it's now time to treat ourselves with the first song from Nitin Kakkar's Notebook. Salman Khan took to his social media page to release this track which is a romantic ballad titled 'Nai Lagda' showcasing debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan's love story.

Composed by Vishal Mishra, the song has vocals by him and Asees Kaur. The soulful melody brings the unique and unconventional love story of Kabir and Firdaus and aptly captures the beauty of Kashmir valley.

Sharing the song, Salman Khan wrote, Presenting the first song from #Notebook, #NaiLagda. Listen and feel the love. @pranutanbahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @VishalMMishra @AseesKaur @TSeries."

Check out the track here-

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Zaheer Iqbal who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot in Bollywood. Debutant actress Pranutan was a lawyer by profession but she was always aspired to be an actor and hence she chose the acting profession.

Speaking about casting Zaheer and Pranutan in the film, Nitin Kakkar had earlier shared, "It's always interesting to cast fresh faces in a love story. Working with newcomers is a challenge, but they bring their own energy. It's also a responsibility because you know the audience will be judging them. For that matter, even Zaheer and Pranutan could have started out with a safe film rather than a Notebook which many would take up only after establishing themselves".

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

