English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Notebook Song 'Safar': 'Kabir' Zaheer Iqbal Sets Out On A Journey To Search For 'Firdaus' Pranutan

    By
    |

    After Nai Lagda, Laila, Bumro and Main Taare, the makers of Notebook have released the fifth song of the movie titled Safar. Composed by Vishal Mishra, sung by Mohit Chauhan and penned by Kaushal Kishore, the song is soul-stirring.

    Showcasing the mesmerizing beauty of Kashmir, the song treats the audience visually while the soothing lyrics and melodious voice serve music to the ears. Kabir played by Zaheer Iqbal is determined to search for his love Firdaus essayed by Pranutan as he embarks on a voyage not just physically but also emotionally.

    safar

    Sharing the song Salman Khan tweeted,"Judd jao pyaar ke #Safar mein! The 5th song of #Notebook, out now! http://bit.ly/Safar-Notebook @pranutanbahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @VishalMMishra @_MohitChauhan @mekaushalkishor @TSeries @ItsBhushanKumar."

    ALSO READ: Jayalalitha Biopic: Kangana Ranaut CONFIRMED To Play The Role Of Tamil Nadu's Former CM!

    Have a look at the track here.

    Shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, Notebook is directed by National Award winner Nitin Kakkar and is presented by Salman Khan. The film marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan.

    Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question - can you fall in love with someone you never met? The film is slated to release on 29th March.

    ALSO READ: Kesari SECOND DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Film Is Solid On Day 2

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue