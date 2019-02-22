Notebook Trailer: This Zaheer Iqbal- Pranutan Bahl Film Opens A New Page With An Unusual Love Story!

The trailer of Notebook presents an interesting love story writing new notes in the book of Bollywood as it marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Mohnish Behl's daughter Pranutan Bahl. The unusual love story continues the trend of content-driven films that are winning over the hearts of the audience.

Directed by National award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar, Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Sharing the trailer, Salman Khan tweeted, "This 29th March, love will happen with the one you have never met. Presenting the official #NotebookTrailer"

Based in the time when internet and social media had not flourished much, Nitin Kakkar weaves magic in the romantic tale of two strangers who are pages of the same Notebook, connected yet apart, putting forth the deepest connection of two hearts.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Salman Khan who is known to launch new faces in the industry, yet again carves the two talents who will mark their debuts with Notebook.

The leading lady of the film Pranutan Bahl is the granddaughter of the veteran actress Nutan and the daughter of Mohnish Bahl.

Zaheer Iqbal who has been managing a construction business belongs from a non filmy background and has worked hard for the film, apart from having assisted for several films earlier.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar, who has previously helmed the comedy-drama, Filmistaan. The director has earned accolades for his eye for details as a storyteller.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

