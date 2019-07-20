NotMyDeepika Trends Urging Deepika Padukone To Not Work With MeToo Accused Luv Ranjan

Fans Express Disappointment In Deepika

A user on Twitter wrote, "Being her fan for so many years, i've constantly seen her live upto her words.She's not said one thing & done another or gone back on her words.I really really hope it remains the same. @deepikapadukone Pls don't ruin the reputation & trust that took years to built. #notmydeepika. (sic)"

#NotMyDeepika Trends On Social Media

"#notmydeepika When you work with an abuser, you not only nullify the attempts of the survivors to finally achieve some justice, you also stain your own legacy as well. You'll lose respect and credentials as an artist @deepikapadukone Don't do this," wrote another Twitterati.

Others Point Out That Fans Are Overreacting When Nothing Has Been Confirmed

However, there are some who are pointing out that nothing has been confirmed yet, and are questioning those who have started the hashtag without knowing for sure why Deepika was meeting with the director. A netizen wrote, "Even tho nothing is confirmed, y'all are trending #NotMyDeepika but where is #NotMyRanbir & #NotMyAjay ? Where? Why is that only a woman is always the one to be blamed? hypocrites! Why is she the only one getting hate? Just say that y'all hate women (sic)."

Luv Ranjan Was Accused Of Sexual Harassment In October 2018

In October 2018, an actress had accused Luv Ranjan of sexual harassment when she was auditioning for Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2010. Although the director denied the allegation earlier, he later issued an apology stating, "I apologise to whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent. I apologise for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am."