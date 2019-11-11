    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      NRI In New York Kills Self After Murdering Wife As She Had A Crush On Bollywood Star Hrithik Roshan?

      According to reports, an Indian man, who was working in New York, stabbed his wife to death and then hanged himself allegedly because his wife had a crush on Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

      The 33-year-old man, Dineshwar Budhidat, on Friday met his 27-year-old bartender wife Donne Dojoy, at their home in Queens, where he allegedly murdered her. Dineshwar then left the house and went to a field in Howard Beach, New York, where hanged himself from a tree. The couple got married in July this year.

      It was reported that Dineshwar had texted Donne's sister saying that he had murdered Donne before hanging himself. Apparently, he also told her to find their apartment keys under a flower pot outside their apartment.

      While the motive is still unclear in the police investigation, Donne's friends have allegedly said that Dineshwar had often been violent in the past over her crush on Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

      Donne's co-worker Mala Ramdhani, told The New York Post that Donne had shared with her, about her husband's abusive behaviour and he had always had a strong dislike over her crush on Hrithik Roshan. The New York Post, also reported that Dineshwar was arrested on August 21 this year for physically abusing his wife in their Queen's apartment. His wife filed a case after he slapped her and tried to choke her. After the arrest, Dineshwar was given a restraining order in order to keep him from hurting her anymore.

      It has been about a month since Donne had moved out of their Queens apartment. On the day of her murder, Donne had visited Dineshwar in his apartment to watch a movie before her shift at work. Donne's sister, Fannita Barakat, did not take it seriously as she supposed that her sister 'wanted to give him another chance'.

      Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
