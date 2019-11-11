    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      New York-Based NRI Murders Wife, Kills Self As She Had A Crush On Hrithik Roshan?

      In what comes across as a piece of bizarre news, an Indian in New York reportedly stabbed his wife to death over her obsession with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. It is learnt that the man later killed himself as well.

      NRI In New York Kills Self After Murdering Wife As She Had A Crush On Bollywood Star Hrithik Roshan?

      On Friday, Dineshwar Budhidat (33) met his bartender-wife Donne Dojoy (27) at their home in Queens, where he allegedly murdered her. He then left the house and went to a field in Howard Beach, New York, and hanged himself from a tree. The couple had got married in July this year.

      It was reported that Dineshwar had texted Donne's sister, Fannita Barakat saying he had murdered her, before hanging himself. Apparently, he also told her that their apartment keys would be found under a flower pot outside the couple's house.

      While the motive is still unclear in the police investigation, Donne's friends have alleged that Dineshwar had often been violent in the past over her crush on Hrithik.

      Donne's co-worker Mala Ramdhani told The New York Post that the victim had shared with her, her husband's abusive behaviour and said that he had always had a strong dislike over her crush on the 'Bang Bang' star. The Post further reported that Dineshwar was arrested on August 21 this year for physically abusing his wife in their Queens apartment. Donne had filed a case after he slapped her and tried to choke her. After the arrest, Dineshwar was given a restraining order in order to keep him from hurting her anymore.

      It has been about a month since Donne had moved out of their Queens apartment. On the day of her murder, the unsuspecting woman had visited Dineshwar at his apartment to watch a movie before her shift at work began. According to reports, Barakat said that she did not take it seriously as she thought her sister 'wanted to give him another chance'.

