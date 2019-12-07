Nupur Sanon Gets Emotional While Praising Sister Kriti Sanon Post Watching Panipat!

Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon is all praises for her sister after watching Panipat. Nupur, who recently appeared along with Akshay Kumar in 'Filhaal', penned down a beautiful note for Kriti on her Instagram page and left netizens 'awwing' over the Sanon sister bond!

Nupur wrote, "I'm extremely proud and emotional as I type this caption and this is going to be a long one because our very own #PARVATIBAI deserves every bit of this♥️ I'm sure people sitting next to me must be feeling I'm crazy 'cause I cried at odd places .. but 'Khushi ke aansoon' aise hi hote hain .. :")@kritisanon you star !! You beautiful talented STAR!!!"

"I and everybody who watches this brilliantly shot, well directed film #Panipat will fall in love with the character of Parvati Bai. What a strong woman! A woman who can go to any extent to stand by her husband. A woman who can fight for herself, pick up the sword to protect her loved ones.A woman who carries only and only pure love in her heart."

Nupur further wrote, "You have shined and how!! Your dedication, hardwork and sincerity is oozing out in every single frame. How beautifully and effortlessly did you get hold of the dialect, the era and the grace of Parvati Bai! I seriously couldn't believe you've grown so so so much as an actor!! ♥️♥️ You have looked flawless in every shot and yet I couldn't resist looking beyond your beautiful face because your acting looked way more flawless and beautiful.. all I could see was Parvati Bai. ♥️."

Calling Panipat, Kriti's best performance till date, Nupur wrote, "This is your BEST till date and I'm extremely proud of you. Please go watch #Panipat to learn and watch our history in a brilliantly layered and detailed way. Loved it!! (PS : This is not a biased sister talking. Watch it and try not falling in love with Parvati 😌)"

Overwhelmed with Nupur's appreciation, Kriti also commented on her sister's post and wrote, "Nupssss!!! Thankkk u my baby!! You know u are my honest critic!! So it makes me happier! 😘🤗♥️ Muuuuahhhhhh."

(Social media posts are unedited)