Nushrat Bharucha On Battling Depression: I Kept Believing Things Will Get Better The Next Day

Nushrat Started Questioning Her Calibre As An Actor

The actress revealed that there was a brief low phase in her career which pushed her into a depression so much so that she started questioning her calibre as an actor.

Being Strong

Speaking about what kept her going through that phase, Nushrat shared, "I think people around me; friends and family, someone who can silently exist with you in your silence. There was just a voice in me that I will get through this."

Having Faith In Yourself Helps

She further added, "If that was not there, then it would have been a serious problem. I kept believing in things will get better the next day. Keeping that faith, I would get through the day."

Her Co-star Ayushmann Khurrana Too Opened Up About His Low Phase

"I have a lot of plans in my life. I started off as a radio presenter, lot of options, A, B, C, D and then I started journalism also, so I wasn't really worried about what I am going to do. I was only thinking where my film career is going at that time. So, I immediately formed my band and started gigging with them after Hawaizaada. So, I got the best of musicians to play and perform at Goa fest. So, it gave me a new lease in life and motivated me because it is like instant gratification for an artist when performing on stage."

However, He Denied Ever Suffering From Depression

"Like films are a different ballroom because you wait for the review and all. But stage is something which gives you immediate response, so I am still gigging as I can't let go of that. So, I was never under depression," said the actor.