Nushrat Bharucha’s Special Number From The Movie Marjaavan To Now Release Separately

Actress Nushrat Bharucha had shot for a special number named 'Peeyu Datke' for the movie Marjaavan. But the makers have now decided to do away with the song. The decision to chop the song from the movie was taken during the editing of the film.

The song in question was a party track sung and composed by Honey Singh and was inspired by a Rajasthani song. The team had shot the song on a grand scale at the Vasai Fort. Nushrat was extremely excited to be a part of the Siddharth Malhotra starrer. On having bagged the song, an elated Nushrat had stated that “It’s a party track with a desi vibe but also an underground feel which makes for an interesting contrast.” (sic)

But based on the recent reports, the song sequence has been officially removed. The makers were of the feeling that the song hampered the pace of the movie by slowing it down considerably and hence chose to remove it. Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Milap Zaveri collectively came to the decision while keeping Sidharth and Nushrat in the knowhow.

Sources suggest that Nushrat was extremely understanding and had no issues with the song being chopped off from the movie. She wanted the best for the movie and wished the team of Marjaavan well. Producer Bhushan Kumar now plans on releasing the special song as an independent single after a couple of months. There has been a significant amount of money invested on the track and the music honcho believes that the song has the potential to do very well.

Although, the makers have retained the other item track, a remix of the song Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo from the movie Jaanbaaz featuring Nora Fatehi and have even used it extensively for promotion purposes. Marjaavan will hit the screens on November 15 this year.

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl a couple of months ago. The Punchnama actress is looking forward for the release of her next movie opposite Rajkummar Rao titled Turram Khan. The Hansal Mehta directorial will be produced by Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan. The movie in all probability will release towards the latter half of January 2020.