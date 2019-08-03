English
    Nusrat Jahan & Nikhil Jain Enjoy A Honeymoon By The Sea! VIEW PIC!

    By
    |

    Actor turned MP Nusrat Jahan is currently having a swell of a time honeymooning with her hubby Nikhil Jain. The two are spending quality romantic time at an undisclosed beach location, and their pictures look absolutely perfect! Nusrat and Nikhil took to their social media to share gorgeous pics from the honeymoon, accompanied by lovey dovey captions. Check it out!

    Nusrat Jahan Soaks Up The Sun On A Honeymoon By The Sea!

    Trinamool Congress MP, Nusrat Jahan posted pictures from her honeymoon on Instagram, and captioned it, "Its better to have ur head in the clouds and know where u are.. paradise has nvr been abt places,it exists in moments,in connection, in flashes across time.. pic courtesy hubbilicious @nikhiljain09." (sic)

    Her hubby Nikhil too posted a picture of himself from his honeymoon, in which he can be seen enjoying the view of the sea. He captioned it "#thenjaffair Sun Sea Sky @shangrilahotels . With my moon @nusratchirps" (sic)

    Nusrat had earlier received a lot of flak for her inter-faith marriage. In response, she had told News18, "Nobody else can take a call on my life. I judge people by their humanity. In Nikhil, I found a really nice human being and I took a call. It's nobody else's business. It is bizarre that we are still so stuck on communal lines."

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on Aug 1, 2019 at 12:58am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    #thenjaffair Sun Sea Sky @shangrilahotels . With my moon @nusratchirps

    A post shared by Nikhil Jain (@nikhiljain09) on Aug 1, 2019 at 12:02am PDT

    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
