Obsessed With Kabir Singh, TikTok User Johnny Dada KILLS Girl; Director Sandeep Vanga Reacts!

As absurd as it sounds but a TikTok star Johnny Dada aka Ashwani Kumar killed a girl named Nitika Sharma, who was a flight attendant. Reportedly, he got to know that she was getting married to someone else and ended up killing her. Later, the man committed suicide. Reportedly, he was already 'wanted' for three murders in Uttar Pradesh. When the Bijnor Police investigated the matter, they found that the man was highly obsessed with the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh and often posted images and dialogues from the film.

In one of the TikTok videos, he was also seen mouthing the dialogue, "Jo Mera Nahin Ho Sakta, Usse Kisi Aur Ke Hone Ka Mauka Nahin Doonga."

When Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked about the same, he told a daily, "I feel sorry for the girl and her family. It is unfortunate that people have lost their lives. As filmmakers, we are responsible for our craft and need to consider the repercussions, but never have my films [endorsed] killing anyone. Kabir Singh or even Arjun Reddy [the Telugu original] never [supported] murder."

"The man in question seems to have some psychological issue. Such people often look up to Bollywood celebrities, sportsperson or politicians. If you see Shahid's character in the film, he is a self-destructive person who is harming himself more than anyone else," added Mr Vanga.

After this unfortunate incident, many netizens took to Twitter and slammed the film yet again for propagating the wrong message to the audiences.