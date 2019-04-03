Omung Kumar Says The Negativity Around PM Narendra Modi BIopic Doesn't Affect Him!

Director Omung Kumar is all set for his upcoming directorial, PM Narendra Modi, which is a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featuring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on April 5, ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking of negativities surrounding the movie, he said, "I have blinkers. I don't look at what is happening or what people are saying. It is for producers to look into it. I don't let it bother me. When we took it on we knew it is a big film and people were going to talk about it, irrespective of whether we release the film during elections or not."

"We knew people will oppose it in some way. So I am not shaken or disturbed. I am not bothered about the trolls, there are people who are liking it and some are not," added Omung, while speaking to PTI in an interview.

Speaking of the reason, why he made this film, he said, "It is the story of a 'chaiwala' who became the prime minister of India. It is an inspiring story. It is about inspiring people to do something. I am not looking at votes or anything,."

Salman Khan Is UNLUCKY For Newcomers

"It is somebody's life story so you tread carefully but that doesn't mean you hide things, as in a biopic you need to show the struggles of the person for him or her to emerge victorious. For me it is important to present things as it is. I am not a politically inclined person. For me the story is the hero, I focus on doing justice to the story, screenplay."

The film also casts Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab and Prashant Narayanan.