On Big B's Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan Temple In Kolkata To Feed 77 Children

It is well known that Amitabh Bachchan, who has always been an inspiration and role model to tens of thousands of his fans, has a temple in Kolkata where his fans actually perform aarti every morning and evening, in front of his idol. To mark the Bollywood star's birthday, the temple authorities will reportedly be providing lunch, clothes, toys, and stationery to 77 children.

The temple's founder Sanjay Patodiya said, "This year, we will be worshipping guru's parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan to express our gratitude to them for gifting us this Koh-i-Noor. This time, as guru turns 77, that many children will be taking part in the birthday celebration with us. We will provide them lunch and gift them with clothes, toys, books etc. He is not fond of cakes, so we offer him mewa for his good health. After that we will cut his birthday cake along with the 77 kids." (sic)

He also stated that the fans or we can say worshippers, would visit Kalighat temple to offer special puja in Amitabh's name. They will also be providing food to the people stationed outside the temple.

The temple was founded in 2001 in Kolkata and it stands as an example to show the extreme devotion of Big B's fans, and their unconditional love for him. Every year, the temple's founders celebrate his birthday without any compromise.

When Amitabh Bachchan met with a fatal accident on the sets of "Coolie" in 1982, his fans went into a state of shock.

"When he got injured in 1982, at that time, we felt like as if we are losing our father. We were only praying for his recovery then. From that time, I started dreaming of worshipping him like a deity because I realised that he is nothing less than God to me. Finally, we could build the temple in 2001," said Sanjay.

Even during the usual days, members of the fan clubs engage in social work and donate to causes like flood relief, organise blood donation camps, etc, in the name of Amitabh Bachchan.