On International Men's Day, Chulbul Pandey Honours The Most Daring, Awesome & Badass Aka Dabangg Men

On the occasion of International Men's day, the nation's favourite Chulbul Pandey is here to bring us a definition of Dabangg, a movie that ensures a potent dose of entertainment for one and all.

With the film slated for release in a month, Chulbul Pandey is honouring the most daring, awesome and badass aka 'Dabangg' men. One of the most memorable cop stars Chulbul Pandey played by Salman Khan redefines Dabangg as D for Daring, A for Awesome, B for Badass, A for Aur, Nautanki ka, Gazab ka Gatbandhan, which truly reflects the essence of all those men who are all things 'badass' just as Chulbul himself!

'Chulbul's Parivar' which comprises Chulbul, Rajjo and Makhi asked everyone to recognise and honour the men in their lives who display these characteristics and represent the essence of being a Dabangg.

Chulbul has also started a new contest for fans to figure out the new hook step from the 'Hud Hud' song. The winners will get to meet Chulbul Pandey in person. More so, each and every unit of the film has created immense buzz all across!

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, this year.