      On Rekha's Birthday, A Throwback Interview Of Her Talking About Amitabh Bachchan

      Ocotber 10 is a special day for Bollywood actress Rekha, as she turns 65 today. It can never be denied that Rekha has always been the queen of grace and dignity. Even when she has not been seen on the silver screens for a long time, she is still adored and cherished by the current generation, too. The Umrao Jaan actress is a timeless beauty, whose transformation over the years has never failed to stun her fans.

      On Rekhas Bday, Heres A Throwback Interview Where She Talks About Her Experience With Amitabh

      When it comes to classic interviews of veteran celebrities, Rekha's interviews can be watched repeatedly as her grace and elegance will keep us glued. In one of her interviews with Simi Garewal, one of the most popular talk show hosts, Rekha opened up on her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

      In the interview, she cleared the air about her rumoured relationship with Amitabh. She said, "The moment I got to know Amit ji is signed for Do Anjaane I was so paranoid." She also spoke about her experience as Amitabh's co-star. "He was like something I've never seen before. How come so many good qualities be bestowed on one human being...," she added.

      When Simi asked her is she had even fallen in love with Amitabh, Rekha agreed, adding that she has never met anyone who has not fallen in love with Amitabh.

      She went on to say that she would never deny her love for Amitabh. However, she also took the opportunity to clear the air about her relationship with Amitabh. She stated that there is no truth "at all" in the claims regarding them being a couple. She also talked about her personal relationship with the Paa actor, stating that she has never had a personal relationship with him.

      Read more about: rekha amitabh bachchan
