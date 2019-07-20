One Year Of Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Celebrate With BTS Throwback Pictures!

Dhadak Stars Share Behind The Scenes Pictures

Janhvi penned a touching note on her Instagram - "1 year of Dhadak. 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of. Eternally grateful @karanjohar With this film you've given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I've always only dreamed of. Thank you for being my guiding light and @shashankkhaitan every step of this journey I looked up to you more and more." (sic)

Janhvi Is Grateful To The Entire Team Of Dhadak

She added, "Thank you for everything you've taught me, for being there for me and for giving us more love than we could have ever hoped for. @ishaankhatter Mr. Madhukar Bagla, Nothing I say will be enough to sum up how happy I am that we went on this journey together and had each other to lean on, to argue with, and to find comfort in. love you team Dhadak I miss you'll everyday!!" (sic)

Ishaan Is Having Major Nostalgia

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram and wrote, "Tomorrow marks one year of the theatrical release of Dhadak 😊 Major nostalgia ensues and will continue for the next few hours.

Thank you to @karanjohar@shashankkhaitan @janhvikapoorwho have etched themselves into my life and my most prized memories forever.. and to the entire cast and crew without whom our film's heart would not beat as it did" (sic).

KJo Also Congratulated Dhadak Team

Dhadak was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Congratulating the entire team of Dhadak, he wrote, "It's one year already!! Two hearts, one heartbeat - that touched the hearts of many. This is what pure innocent love looks like, congrats to the entire team!❤" (sic)