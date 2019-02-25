Oscars 2019: Post The Win, Period End Of Sentence's Guneet Monga Poses With The Coveted Trophy!
Everybody had their eyes glued to the Oscars 2019 ceremony to know who won it big this time, but there was one win which made every Indian proud. We are talking about the India-backed film 'Period End Of Sentence' which bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short at the 91st Academy Awards this year.
The documentary co-produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment is based on the topic of the deep stigma associated with menstruation and delving upon the work of real life Pad Man Arunachalam Muruganantham.
Now, we have chanced upon a picture where an 'elated' Guneet is seen posing with the coveted trophy post the win.
Guneet Poses With The Prestigious Award
Minutes after the film's win, Guneet had tweeted, "WE WON!!! To every girl on this earth... know that you are a goddess... if heavens are listening... look MA we put @sikhya on the map."
This Is What Guneet Has To Say Post Oscar Win
In her official statement, Guneet said, "Thank you to the Academy for the highest honour and for recognising the efforts of the young girls from Oakwood school in LA to Kathikera in UP in helping us shatter the glass ceiling.
Periods are normal and in no way do they stops us from achieving anything. This has been more than 10 years of work of Action India run by Gauri Chaudhary on educating reproductive rights on the ground in many villages. Feminist Majority Movement and Girls learn International have been pushing this cause in US.
Every girl in India or anywhere around the world needs to know this and hear this loud and clear. Period is an end of a sentence but not a girl's education."
Now We Have An Oscar, Let's Go Change The World
The statement further read, "I am honoured and absolutely humbled to partner with Melissa and Rayka in making our short documentary happen.
Mandakini Kakar from Sikhya was on the floor working with the film and is the voice of the film too. And thank you Stacey Sher and Lisa Taback for supporting this massive dream. And thank you NETFLIX truly putting us on the MAP !
Here is to more girl power... I really want every girl to know that each one of them is a goddess. Now, that we have an oscar, Let's go change the world."
Winners In A Frame
Guneet also shared a picture where she is seen posing with 'Roma' director Alfonso Cuaron. She captioned the click, "For my love for #ROMA & @alfonsocuaron .Thank you ❤️ @ted_sarandos & @netflix .#WINNERS #ROMA @periodendofsentence @sikhya @kakarmandakini @raykaz @samdavisdp @lisataback @stacey_sher."
Meanwhile, many B-town celebrities took to their Twitter handle to congratulate Guneet over the win.
Tweeting about her 'fearless friend' Priyanka Chopra wrote, "One of the most special moments of the evening...a film based on the taboos around menstruation wins BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT! Congratulations to the entire #Periodendofsentence team, and my fearless friend @guneetm!! #Oscars2019."
Akshay Kumar who starred in 'Padman' tweeted, "Congratulations to @guneetm and the entire team of #PeriodEndOfSentence for winning big at the #Oscars Much needed topic of discussion and well-deserved win."
'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal too congratulated Guneet and posted, "Congratulations Guneet!!! #Oscar #PeriodEndOfSentence 🤗🤗🤗."
ALSO READ: Oscars 2019: Priyanka Chopra Walks Down The Memory Lane & Shares A Pic From Her First Oscars!