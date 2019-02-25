Oscars 2019: Priyanka Chopra Walks Down The Memory Lane & Shares A Pic From Her First Oscars!
It's the Oscars fever everywhere today. While the 91st Academy Awards is currently underway, 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra too is equally excited to know who takes away the coveted trophy back home. Meanwhile, 'The Sky Is Pink' actress took to her Instagram page to share a throwback picture from her Oscars red carpet debut and penned a special message for all the nominees.
Priyanka Has A Special Message For Everyone Nominated
Sharing this picture, the 'Quantico' actress wrote, "My first Oscars! Good luck to all of tonight's nominees! You've already won! #throwback."
Last Year Priyanka Skipped The Oscars For This Reason
She gave Oscars a miss last year due to her ill-health. The actress had taken to her Instagram story to inform her fans and had written, "I wish all my friends nominated tonight all the very best! So sick but wishing everyone from bed. Can't wait to know the winners #oscars2018 ."
Flashback To Oscars 2017
PeeCee had donned a stunning white Zuhair Murad gown with a pair of pearl earrings and left everyone spellbound on the red carpet.
How Can We Forget This Moment?
The actress was also clicked candid while interacting with her 'Baywatch' co-star Dwayne Johnson.
On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film will be hitting the big screens on 11th October, 2019. The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13.