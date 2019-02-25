Oscars 2019: Priyanka Chopra Walks Down The Memory Lane & Shares A Pic From Her First Oscars!

Priyanka Has A Special Message For Everyone Nominated

Sharing this picture, the 'Quantico' actress wrote, "My first Oscars! Good luck to all of tonight's nominees! You've already won! #throwback."

Last Year Priyanka Skipped The Oscars For This Reason

She gave Oscars a miss last year due to her ill-health. The actress had taken to her Instagram story to inform her fans and had written, "I wish all my friends nominated tonight all the very best! So sick but wishing everyone from bed. Can't wait to know the winners #oscars2018 ."

Flashback To Oscars 2017

PeeCee had donned a stunning white Zuhair Murad gown with a pair of pearl earrings and left everyone spellbound on the red carpet.

How Can We Forget This Moment?

The actress was also clicked candid while interacting with her 'Baywatch' co-star Dwayne Johnson.